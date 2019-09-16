The North Face, Marmot, and more up to $50 off during REI Outlet’s Big Sale

REI Outlet is having its Big Savings Event that’s offering $15 off purchasesof $100, $30 off orders of $150 or $50 off totals exceeding $200. Discount is automatically applied at checkout. Find great deals on The North Face, Patagonia, Marmot and more. Plus, receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is Marmot’s Knife Edge Rain Jacket that’s marked down to $127. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $225. This style is perfect for fall hikes, football games and more. It has a large hood to help keep you dry and it comes in three color options. Best of all, it features two large zippered pockets for additional storage. Find the rest of our top picks from REI Outlet below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

