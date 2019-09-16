Broaden home security with two Ring Spotlight Battery Cams: $246 (Save $100+)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the two Ring Spotlight Battery Cams for $245.95 shipped when coupon code GG44 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $103 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Thanks to a battery-operated design, the setup process is made to be simple. For those interested in solar power, Ring sells a panel that will make your green energy goals more easily attainable. If you already own a Ring Video Doorbell 2 like me, you’ll benefit from having a interchangeable battery that makes it easy to keep an extra on-hand. Rated 4/5 stars.
For those who aren’t committed to Ring’s home security offerings, have a look at Blink’s XT2 2-Camera Kit for $180. With incredible two-year battery life, very little maintenance is required. When batteries do need changed, users simply swap two AAs.
Ring Spotlight Battery Cams features:
- Works with Alexa to launch real-time video with your voice
- Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC
- Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected. Compatible with ios, android, mac and windows 10 devices
- Powered by the quick-release rechargeable battery pack
- Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision and Live View
