Broaden home security with two Ring Spotlight Battery Cams: $246 (Save $100+)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the two Ring Spotlight Battery Cams for $245.95 shipped when coupon code GG44 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $103 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Thanks to a battery-operated design, the setup process is made to be simple. For those interested in solar power, Ring sells a panel that will make your green energy goals more easily attainable. If you already own a Ring Video Doorbell 2 like me, you’ll benefit from having a interchangeable battery that makes it easy to keep an extra on-hand. Rated 4/5 stars.

For those who aren’t committed to Ring’s home security offerings, have a look at Blink’s XT2 2-Camera Kit for $180. With incredible two-year battery life, very little maintenance is required. When batteries do need changed, users simply swap two AAs.

Ring Spotlight Battery Cams features:

Works with Alexa to launch real-time video with your voice

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected. Compatible with ios, android, mac and windows 10 devices

Powered by the quick-release rechargeable battery pack

Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision and Live View

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!