Score one-year to Sam’s Club with $20 gift card, more for $45 ($95 value)

Sam’s Club is offering a 1-year membership bundled with $20 worth of gift cards and $30 in instant savings for $45. As a comparison, you’d typically spend $45 on a membership alone ahead of the added $50 worth of value here. The $20 gift card is sure to jump-start your savings at Sam’s Club, or you can bank it for the holiday season when Sam’s Club is known to offer particularly noteworthy deals. The instant savings, however, need to be used within 30 days, this includes various pre-made meals, soups, and breads. Learn more on this landing page.

Unsure where your nearest Sam’s Club is located? Jump over to the find your store tool to locate a warehouse.

Sam’s Club has one of the best iPhone 11 pre-order deals out there. Use today’s promotion in combination and still come out ahead as the store is delivering up to $200 worth of gift cards with purchase.

Terms and conditions:

Must join as a new Sam’s Club member for $45 (plus tax in some places) by October 20, 2019 to qualify for this offer. Offer not valid for Sam’s Plus membership. Only one $20 gift card per primary member. Gift card may not be used to pay for membership fee or select services. If joining in-club, gift card will be provided at the time membership card is issued. If joining online, gift card will be provided as an eGiftCard and will be emailed to the email address provided at signup 5-7 days upon creation of membership. Instant Savings offers are subject to availability and are valid in U.S. clubs with a U.S. membership, excluding Puerto Rico. Prices shown are pre-tax amounts. State and local laws may require sales tax to be charged on the pre-discounted price. For Club Pickup orders not paid online, savings will be based on and limited to the Instant Savings offers available to the paying member on the date of in-club payment. No money will be returned to the member if the price of the item falls below zero after applying Instant Savings discount. If more than one Instant Savings offer is available for an item, the highest-value discount will be applied.

