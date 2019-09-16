Samsung’s Galaxy S10+ Smartphone drops to just $550 (Refurb, Orig. $1,000)

Today only, Woot offers the GSM Unlocked refurbished Samsung Galaxy S10+ Android Smartphone 128GB for $549.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will pay an extra $6 for delivery. Typically selling for $900 in new condition at Amazon or as much as $1,000 at Samsung, Verizon, and other retailers, that’s good for a $450 discount. Today’s price cut is the best we’ve seen in any condition. Samsung’s Galaxy S10+ features a nearly bezel-less AMOLED 6.4-inch display that packs a built-in ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Three rear-facing cameras make this a notable option for mobile photographers as well. You’ll also enjoy all-day battery life with up to 22 hours of usage per charge. Rated 4/5 stars from over 715 and back in June we called it “the best all-around Android phone” in our hands-on review. Includes a 90-day warranty.

A great way to leverage the savings from today’s deal is by protecting your new handset with a case. Samsung’s official leather case will run you $35.50 at Amazon, or you could go the third-party route with Spigen’s Tough Armor Designed case at $16.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ features:

An immersive Cinematic Infinity Display, Pro grade Camera and Wireless PowerShare The next generation is here

Ultrasonic in display fingerprint ID protects and unlocks with the first touch; Video Play Time: Up to 22 hours

Pro grade Camera effortlessly captures epic, pro quality images of the world as you see it

Intelligently accesses power by learning how and when you use your phone; All day Intelligent Battery: 4,100mAh

