Tile Mate helps locate your missing keys and is on sale for $20 (Reg. $25)

Amazon offers the Tile Mate with Replaceable Battery for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Find it for $1 more at Best Buy. Taking 20% off the going rate, today’s offer comes within $2 of the 2019 low at Amazon. Tile’s Mate also sports a 150-foot range as well as a water-resistant design. Trying to hunt down missing keys is something just about everyone faces, but grabbing this item finder can help make that a hassle of the past. Plus, with a replaceable CR1632 battery, you’ll be able to extend the life well into the future. Nearly 1,400 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Drop the price even further by picking up the previous generation Tile Mate for $18. You’ll save a little more than our featured deal, at the trade-off of the replaceable battery.

Even though Apple Tag is nowhere to be found after last week’s keynote, there’s a solid chance we’ll see it in the coming months. So if you’re looking for an item finder to hold you over until then, opting for the more affordable model of Tile Mate is the way to go.

Tile Mate with Replaceable Battery features:

Find missing items right away with this four-pack of Tile Mate Bluetooth trackers. Alexa Amazon and Google Assistant support provide easier control, and each tracker’s built-in button lets you ring a misplaced paired phone on silent mode. Receive notifications via these Tile Mate Bluetooth trackers’ companion app when other users detect your lost belongings .

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!