Xbox One S Forza Hot Wheels Bundle + Madden NFL 20, more at $150+ off

B&H is now offering the 500GB Xbox One S Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels Bundle with Madden NFL 20, Madden NFL 18 and PUBG for $199.99 shipped. This bundle regularly fetches $280 from Microsoft without the extra goodies. All in, you’re saving up to $156 in total with the add-ons here. While the 500GB model might not be ideal for everyone, this is a great opportunity to score an extra machine as a media player or for the guest room. You’re also going the snag yourself a copy of this year’s Madden along with it. More deals below and head over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals.

You can also score a basic 1TB bundle with no games and an extra controller for $220 shipped on Rakuten today. Just login to your free account and apply code SUP35 at checkout. You’re looking at a roughly $280 to $300 value here with the added controller and another notable option for scoring an extra machine. While the above deal is a better overall value, this option is the best price on a 1TB model we can find right now.

Speaking of Xbox, we still have the black and white wireless gamepads on sale for $37 (Reg. $45+) as well as 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $20 (Reg. $45).

Xbox One S Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels Bundle:

Bundle includes Xbox One S 500GB Console, Xbox Wireless Controller, Forza Horizon 3 game download, Hot Wheels expansion download, 1-month Xbox Game Pass Trial with access to 100+ games (new customers only), and 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial…40% smaller than the original Xbox One, the white Microsoft Xbox One S Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels Bundle is compact with a built-in power supply. Due to popular demand, the Xbox One S can now be placed horizontally or vertically with an optional stand.

