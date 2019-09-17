Annke’s 1080p security camera offers pan and tilt + Alexa for $24.50 (60% off)

Security ANNKE Technology (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Wi-Fi Pan and Tilt Home Security Camera for $24.60 Prime shipped when the code PQMHOVUG is used at checkout. This is down nearly 60% from its going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked overall. Sporting pan and tilt functions, this home security camera lets you see what’s going on when you’re on vacation or at work. Plus, it works with Alexa and Assistant, giving you the ability to easily see your video feed on smart devices like Echo Show 5 or Google’s Nest Hub. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Now, when it comes to pan and tilt security cameras, this is among the best pricing you’ll find. For comparison, the Wyze Cam Pan is around $35 while the non-moving Wyze Cam is over $25. However, the Annke camera supports local recording, as well as cloud storage offerings. Be sure to grab this 128GB microSD card to keep your footage safe on. It’s under $19.50, making it a great item to put your savings toward.

Annke Home Security Camera features:

With Alexa app, you can monitor whatever captured by Nova Orion on Echo show or Echo Spot.

The WiFi IP camera supports up to 128GB TF card local backup and cloud storage service. Cloud storage ensures all your recordings as safe and available even when the SD card is lost or damaged

The Security camera lens can capture any movement that passes by and film the trails for review. With the Annke Nova APP, you can maneuver the wireless camera view with a 360° horizontal range to monitor the places of choice.

