Put yourself to sleep with a top-rated sound machine for $12, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, London Johnson via Amazon offers the Big Red Rooster White Noise Machine for $11.98 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $30 but today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. It typically goes for $20 these days. Big Red Rooster Sound Machine delivers six different sleep modes, so you can find just the right background noise to dose off. This includes rain, brook, ocean, thunder, white noise, and summer night. Includes an optional shut-off timer if you’d like the sounds to fade-off after a certain duration. It also features a built-in battery, so you can enjoy it either wirelessly or plugged in, depending on your needs. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Big Red Rooster White Noise Machine features:

6 SLEEP SOUNDS: The white noise machine has 6 sleep sounds: Rain, Brook, Ocean, Thunder, White Noise and Summer Night. The sleep machine sounds help you drift off to sleep

MASK BACKGROUND NOISES: The white noise sound machine blocks background noise like noisy neighbors and snoring. Use the white noise machine for office privacy. The sleep sound machine is great for adults and kids. Makes a great baby sound machine

OPTIONAL AUTO-OFF TIMER: Leave the sound on all night or use the optional timer that can be set for 15, 30 or 60 minutes. The noise machine is perfect for helping you fall asleep and prevents your sleep from being disturbed during the night

PORTABLE WHITE NOISE MACHINE: Use batteries to operate the noise maker while you travel. The white noise sound machine is perfect for vacations and business trips

