ECOVACS’ Alexa/Assistant robot vac has 200 minutes of battery: $719 ($80 off)

Wellbots is offering the ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 950 2-in-1 Smart Robotic Vacuum and Mop for $719.10 shipped when you use the code SCHOOL10 at checkout. This is down $80 from its list price and is the first major discount that we’ve tracked since launch last month. The latest from ECOVACS offers up to 200 minutes of runtime on a single charge, giving you more vacuuming power before the battery dies. Plus, it’s compatible with both Alexa and Assistant, giving you an easy way to start cleaning after your normal scheduled time. This vacuum also sports laser mapping, making sure that it doesn’t miss a single spot during its cleaning routine. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Save some cash by sacrificing battery life when opting for the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX which is $260 when the on-page coupon is clipped. Though it still sports Alexa and Assistant control, you’ll only get 100 minutes of cleaning time per charge, which is 50% of what ECOVACS offers above.

ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 950 Robot Vacuum features:

OZMO MOPPING: DEEBOT can simultaneously vacuum and mop to remove up to 99. 26% of bacteria on floors (study by Hygiene and Microbiology Research Center). The ECOVACS Home app enables you to adjust the water level of the mopping. With carpet detection, DEEBOT automatically avoids carpets when it mops.

SMART NAVI 3. 0: Smart Navi 3. 0 enables DEEBOT to efficiently navigate your home and map your floorplan to your smartphone using laser technology. The interactive map gives you the ability to choose how and where you wan to clean. Utilize unlimited virtual boundaries, area mode, and custom mode to clean specific areas/rooms or to avoid others.

OVER 3 HOURS OF RUNTIME: A longer battery life for large homes. Dust bin capacity is 430 ml

