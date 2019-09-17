Dyson Sale: Pure Hot + Cool Fan $190.50 (Refurb, Orig. $500), more from $120

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan (HP01) for $190.39 shipped when coupon code HOME15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $209 off the going rate in new condition at Amazon and is one of the best offers we have tracked. With the ability to heat, cool, and purify a space, this all-in-one is ready to ensure year-round comfort. It’s said to remove 99.97% of allergens, for exceptionally clean air with the added benefits of climate control. Customers will receive a 6-month warranty with their purchase. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Dyson home goods on sale. Be sure to use the code mentioned above to lock in the best price.

More Dyson products on sale:

If you’re primary concern is keeping warm during the upcoming seasons, consider opting for Lasko’s $50 Ceramic Heater. Like the featured deal, a temperature can be selected so you won’t have to babysit its operation.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool features:

  • CAPTURES: The sealed HEPA filter captures 99.97% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns makes this an ideal air purifier for allergies, pets, dust, pollen and mold spores
  • PROJECTS: Projects purified air throughout the whole room. Air Multiplier technology delivers over 77 gallons per second of smooth, yet powerful airflow. Up to 350° of oscillation directs airflow where you need it
  • HEATING: Can be used for long-range personal heating or fast, even room heating

