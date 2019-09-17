Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock sports USB 3, DisplayPort, more: $210 (15% off)

Amazon is offering the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $209.95 shipped. This is down over 15% from its regular rate and is a new low that we have tracked. If you have Apple’s latest computers, like the Mac mini, this is a must-have accessory. I have a similar one in my desk setup and love it. You’ll gain easy access to ports already on your Mac mini like USB 3.0, but also give yourself additional ones alongside things like 3.5mm, DisplayPort, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of shoppers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Nomad Base Station

Be sure to grab this Anker Thunderbolt 3 Cable for $30 shipped on Amazon. It’ll offer you a spare cable to use this dock with more than one computer easily. I sometimes move my Thunderbolt 3 docks between my MacBook and Mac mini, and having a spare cable makes it not a problem at all.

For a more compact Thunderbolt 3 experience, check out Elgato’s Mini Dock for $65.50 shipped at Amazon. That’s over 30% off its regular rate and is the best price we’ve seen. It’ll offer you HDMI, USB 3.1, and more.

Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

Connect everything to your MacBook Pro or Windows notebook at once

Charge your MacBook Pro or Windows notebook with up to 85 W via the same cable you use to connect to the dock

Two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports: extended versatility, including 5K display support; dual display support: up to 2x 4K resolution

Three USB 3.0 ports: high-power device support for iPad, SuperDrive and more

The no-compromise dock that extends connectivity, audio, video and networking

Easy ejection software button to ensure data safety

Compatible with Mac (macOS Sierra 10.12 or later Thunderbolt 3 port ), PC (Windows 10 or later Thunderbolt 3 port)

