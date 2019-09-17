Smartphone Accessories: EPICKA USB-C Travel Charger $16 (22% off), more

- Sep. 17th 2019 10:33 am ET

0

EPK-DIRECT (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its USB-C Universal Travel Charger with four USB-A ports for $16.29 in rose gold. Grab the grey or black styles for $16.49. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally selling for $21, today’s discount saves you over 22% and brings the price down to a new Amazon all-time low. Headlined by its 3A USB-C port, this wall adapter also sports an AC outlet as well as four 2.4A USB-A ports. It’ll let you power up travel setups just about anywhere, as this adapter works with US/EU/AU/UK wall outlets. Over 740 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

EPICKA Travel Adapter is used for 4 USB and Type-C at same time. It is the safest way to plug in your portable, non-grounded devices around the world. All in one travel adapter (UK/US/AU/EU Plug) that fits electrical outlets in most commonly visited countries, over 150 countries.

Universal international Power Adapter Allows You to Share USB Ports with Your Family or Friends, Built-in Smart IC Chip with Intelligent, Safe and Speedy. Let you enjoy perfect holidays. EPICKA universal plug adapter doesn’t convert voltage. And the input voltage of the appliance the adapter is connected to much match the local power voltage.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
EPICKA

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go