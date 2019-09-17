Get the best of Corel Creative on Mac incl. Toast for $30

For more than 30 years, Corel has been at the cutting edge of creativity. The Corel Creative Mac Bundle contains five of the best apps from this legendary developer, including Toast Titanium 17 and AfterShot Pro 3. Right now, you can pick up the full line-up for just $30 (Orig. $309.95) at 9to5Toys Specials with limited time coupon code: COR25.

The headline act in this all-star roster is Toast Titanium 17. This app makes it easy to burn DVDs and capture your screen at the highest quality. The latest version adds support for Blu-ray and new integrations.

AfterShot Pro 3 is an image library and editor made for professionals. You can work with RAW files at lightning speed and make precise adjustments with the built-in tools.

For aspiring digital artists, Painter Essentials 6 is a great place to start. This software is packed with authentic brushes and image effects. Meanwhile, ParticleShop adds another 11 brushes to your creative workflow.

The bundle also contains WinZip, which lets you compress and encrypt files in seconds.

