Stay fit with the Gold’s Gym Strength Training System at $277 (Reg. $345)

Walmart is offering Gold’s Gym XR55 Strength Training System at $276.99 shipped. This is down around $50 from its going rate at Home Depot and is the best available. This home gym is perfect for staying in shape as the weather gets cooler and we spend less time outside. You’ll be able to work out your arms, legs, core, and more with this at-home gym. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

The AmazonBasics Neoprene Dumbbell Pairs and Sets with Stands is a must-have for smaller workouts. It includes a pair of 2, 3, and 5-pound dumbbells along with a stand to keep everything together. Plus, they’re coated in neoprene to stay grippy and keep from damaging your home. Plus, at under $25 Prime shipped on Amazon, it’s an easy buy to stay in shape.

Gold’s Gym Strength Training System features:

Get full-body strength training at home with the Gold’s Gym XR55 Strength Training System. This home gym features a 125 lb. weight stack that offers up to 330 lbs. of resistance for a variety of exercises. Build strength in your upper body with the combination chest press/fly station and high pulley, and work your lower body with the 4-roll foam leg developer and low pulley. Precision pulleys and bearings make every movement smooth and fluid, while the padded, adjustable vinyl seat offers support and comfort. Change up your workout with the included multi-grip lat bar, handled strap, adjustable preacher pad and row plate.

