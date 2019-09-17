Home Depot’s 1-day tool sale starts at $28: RYOBI, Milwaukee, RIGID, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off select tools, nailers, and air compressors. Deals start at $28 with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the RYOBI 18V 2-tool Combo Kit with multiple batteries for $179 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $210 with today’s deal being a match of our previous mention. RYOBI includes both a drill/driver and a brad nailer with this bundle. Two batteries are also shipped alongside a wall charger. Great if you’re already in the RYOBI 18V ecosystem and are looking to expand existing setups. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More deals below.

Another standout is the RYOBI 18V ONE+ Cordless 16-gauge Finish Nailer for $199. You’d usually expect to pay around $225 for this bundle. Ships with the finish nailer itself, a battery, and wall charger. This model is ideal for cabinetry and other products which require a fine finish nail. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Shop the rest of today’s sale at Home Depot for even more deals. Be sure to jump on this offer though, as these price drops will be gone tonight.

RYOBI 18V Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Brad Nailer, (2) 1.3 Ah Batteries, and Charger. This kit houses the perfect combination of essential tools for DIYers. It includes a drill/driver and an 18-gauge brad nailer with AirStrike Technology for cordless convenience that eliminates the need for a compressor and bulky air hose. Best of all, this kit is part of the RYOBI ONE+ World’s Largest 18-Volt Tool System.

