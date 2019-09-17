Take Mario Kart 8 to the next-level with a Joy-Con steering wheel for $10

Amazon offers the HORI Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wheel for $9.88 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for upwards of $14 and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Also available at Walmart. If you’re ready to take Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to the next level, then consider picking up this low-cost accessory. It features a Mario theme and a built-in holder for your Joy-Con. Additional features include rubber grips for “added control and comfort” and access to shoulder buttons. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re not into the full-on steering wheel design, you may want to consider some add-on anti-slip cases instead at $8. This two-pack offers grips for multiple Joy-Con and extra button covers for the thumbsticks. A great way to take your Nintendo Switch to the next level.

HORI Nintendo Switch Steering Wheel features:

Officially Licensed by Nintendo. Blaze through Mario Kart 8 deluxe’s exciting courses with this full-sized Premium racing wheel attachment. Simply pop your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller (sold separately) into the racing wheel attachment and enjoy more realistic control and better grip. A larger sized wheel for better control, complimented by a luxurious rubber grip and large and responsive shoulder buttons sets this racing wheel apart from the rest. Mario themed colors and Logos, this racing wheel is perfect for Mario Kart fans! Officially Licensed by Nintendo.

