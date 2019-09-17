JBL’s Professional Sound Bar offers clear audio at low levels: $163 (New low)

Amazon is offering the JBL Professional 2.0-Channel Sound Bar (PSB-1) for $162.99 shipped. Matched at Adorama. That’s $36 off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we’ve tracked. This commercial-grade sound bar is ready to rumble at home or the office. It boasts front-facing speakers that deliver better clarity even when listening at low levels. This feature makes it a great option to consider for a bedroom or guest room so it helps curb the need to increase volume. Mounting hardware comes in the box, letting you decide whether to put it on the wall or simply rest it on an entertainment center. Reviews are still rolling in, but JBL is reputable. Oh, and if you’re in need of a Bluetooth speaker, don’t miss out on the deal we spotted on JBL’s Charge 4.

While it doesn’t carry the JBL brand, Anker’s Soundcore Infini Sound Bar is much more affordable at $60 when clipping the on-page coupon. Like the featured deal, this sound bar is made for mounting, bringing a clean and minimal look to wherever you end up placing it.

JBL Professional 2.0-Channel Sound Bar features:

The JBL PSB-1 Pro Sound Bar is able to learn the IR pulse of volume controls so that any remote can be used to adjust the entire system, allowing guests a simplified user experience

Front-facing speakers offer improved clarity over internal television speakers, and better clarity at low levels allows users to hear without increasing volume to intrusive levels

Lockout plate prevents tampering and internal, universal power supply allows global installations

No cloth is used on the speaker grill, making the product easier to clean and maintain and less prone to damage

MOUNTING Hardware, audio cables, Cable adapters, and remote included

