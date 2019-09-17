Adapt two USB 3.0 devices to USB-C for just $2.50 each with these dongles

JS Digital (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its USB 3.0 to USB-C Adapters for $5.19 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code RR4VSJJ7 at checkout. This is a 35% discount from its regular rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Whether you’re wanting to use a wireless mouse or USB printer with Apple’s MacBook or iPad, an adapter like this is a must. You’ll be able to adapt two different devices to use with Apple’s latest, making the transition to all USB-C a bit easier. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For a more compact adapter, nonda’s USB-C to USB 3.0 dongle is just $7 Prime shipped, which is a 30% discount. If you’re wanting to stay compact and save some more cash, this 2-pack of USB-C to USB 3.0 adapters is just $4 Prime shipped. Now, all of the adapters here will let you use legacy USB 3.0 devices with USB-C products, so you really can’t go wrong with any choice.

Any of these adapters would make a great addition to Sabrent’s USB 3.0 4-bay 2.5-inch HDD/SSD Dock, which is down to $46 right now. That’s a near-25% discount, making it a great investment for your storage needs.

JSAUX USB-C to USB 3.0 Adapter features:

Plug in and use computer peripherals, such as flash drive, keyboard, hub, mouse and more, makes your USB-C devices compatible with USB drives and any other USB devices that support USB On-The-Go.

Full USB 3.0 super speed data transfer up to 5Gbps, 10x faster than USB 2.0. Transfer files, HD movies and songs to your USB-C devices in seconds.

Tangle-free Nylon Braided Design, this USB 3.0 Cord is far more dependable than others in its price range. Premium nylon braided cable adds additional durability and tangle free.

Made out of durable aluminum alloy, innovative engineering ensures durability and a long life span.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!