Adapt two USB 3.0 devices to USB-C for just $2.50 each with these dongles

JS Digital (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its USB 3.0 to USB-C Adapters for $5.19 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code RR4VSJJ7 at checkout. This is a 35% discount from its regular rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Whether you’re wanting to use a wireless mouse or USB printer with Apple’s MacBook or iPad, an adapter like this is a must. You’ll be able to adapt two different devices to use with Apple’s latest, making the transition to all USB-C a bit easier. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

For a more compact adapter, nonda’s USB-C to USB 3.0 dongle is just $7 Prime shipped, which is a 30% discount. If you’re wanting to stay compact and save some more cash, this 2-pack of USB-C to USB 3.0 adapters is just $4 Prime shipped. Now, all of the adapters here will let you use legacy USB 3.0 devices with USB-C products, so you really can’t go wrong with any choice.
Any of these adapters would make a great addition to Sabrent’s USB 3.0 4-bay 2.5-inch HDD/SSD Dock, which is down to $46 right now. That’s a near-25% discount, making it a great investment for your storage needs.
JSAUX USB-C to USB 3.0 Adapter features:
- Plug in and use computer peripherals, such as flash drive, keyboard, hub, mouse and more, makes your USB-C devices compatible with USB drives and any other USB devices that support USB On-The-Go.
- Full USB 3.0 super speed data transfer up to 5Gbps, 10x faster than USB 2.0. Transfer files, HD movies and songs to your USB-C devices in seconds.
- Tangle-free Nylon Braided Design, this USB 3.0 Cord is far more dependable than others in its price range. Premium nylon braided cable adds additional durability and tangle free.
- Made out of durable aluminum alloy, innovative engineering ensures durability and a long life span.
