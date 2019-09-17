Marmot’s Long Haul Duffel Bag drops to $77 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering the Marmot Long Haul Duffel Bag in the color Peak Blue for $77.35 shipped. Regularly priced at $119, that’s an Amazon all-time low. It’s also currently at Backcountry for $119. This duffel bag is great for all of your fall travel plans and it has shoulder straps that can convert into a backpack for convenient carrying. It also features zippered pockets for organization and packable to store away when it’s not in use. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

However, another great option is the Under Armour Undeniable Duffel Bag in the medium size for just $44.99. This would be a great bag for the gym or travel and it’s available in an array of color options too. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 1,900 reviews.

Marmot Long Haul Duffel Bag features:

Ultra-durable duffel built to handle demanding travel challenges

D-shaped main zipper has rain flap to help keep the weather out

Removable shoulder straps convert to handles for carry versatility

Side handles function as haul loops for added carry convenience

Internal pockets help keep things organized for easy grab and go

Zippered end pocket secures and organizes smaller necessities

Pack conveniently stuffs away in its own pocket when not in use

