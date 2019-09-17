Marmot’s Long Haul Duffel Bag drops to $77 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $120)

- Sep. 17th 2019 4:49 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Marmot Long Haul Duffel Bag in the color Peak Blue for $77.35 shipped. Regularly priced at $119, that’s an Amazon all-time low. It’s also currently at Backcountry for $119. This duffel bag is great for all of your fall travel plans and it has shoulder straps that can convert into a backpack for convenient carrying. It also features zippered pockets for organization and packable to store away when it’s not in use. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

However, another great option is the Under Armour Undeniable Duffel Bag in the medium size for just $44.99. This would be a great bag for the gym or travel and it’s available in an array of color options too. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 1,900 reviews.

Marmot Long Haul Duffel Bag features:

  • Ultra-durable duffel built to handle demanding travel challenges
  • D-shaped main zipper has rain flap to help keep the weather out
  • Removable shoulder straps convert to handles for carry versatility
  • Side handles function as haul loops for added carry convenience
  • Internal pockets help keep things organized for easy grab and go
  • Zippered end pocket secures and organizes smaller necessities
  • Pack conveniently stuffs away in its own pocket when not in use

