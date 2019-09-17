Merrell’s Flash Sale is epic! Score up to 60% off shoes from $32 shipped

Merrell is having a Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Tideriser Moc Water Shoes are perfect for your next outdoor excursion. These shoes are waterproof, which makes them great if you run into water. They’re also breathable and quick-drying for added comfort. Originally priced at $100, however during the sale you can score them for just $40. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Merrell’s Flash Sale.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out our guide to the Merrell x Dogfish Head Brewing Collaboration that launched a new trail running shoe.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!