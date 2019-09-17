Upgrade to a Napoleon Triumph Grill at $200 off today: $300 shipped

Walmart is now offering the Napoleon Triumph 325 LP Gas Grill with Side Burner for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $500, today’s deal is $140 below Target’s listing and the best we can find. Upgrading to a Napoleon grill is usually quite an expensive endeavor, but taking advantage of this end-of-season offer will score you one at $200 off. And Walmart is throwing in a free Napoleon Grill Cover ($65 value). Featuring 35,500 BTUs of power, you’re looking at stainless steel main tube burners, duel folding side shelves, a built-in temperature gauge, side burner and one of the nicer-looking grills out there. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

However, if the Napoleon grills are overkill for you, consider something less expensive. This Char-Broil Performance 300 option actually looks pretty good by comparison to the featured deal and will keep an additional $100 in your pocket. You won’t get the side burner or as much overall power, but it features a similar compact design and will certainly get those burgers cooked just as well.

Either way, consider a new grilling utensils set for your BBQ setup like this $14 Cuisinart option with a grill spatula, fork, tongs, and a grill glove.

Napoleon Triumph 325 LP Gas Grill:

Napoleon’s Triumph 325 Gas Grill provides a top notch grilling experience in a small space grill. Three burners fill this grill, with 35,500 BTU’s of power. Convenient locking casters and easy to use folding side shelves allow you to save space by tucking this grill away when you’re not using it. Perfect for small families and occasional grillers with discerning taste, the Triumph 325 Gas Grill with Range Side Burner, by Napoleon, will meet all of your grilling needs. Small spaces aren’t a problem for these grills.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!