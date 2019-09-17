Put Nendoroid’s Mega Man X figure in the game room for $46 (Reg. $60), more

Amazon is now offering the Nendoroid Mega Man X figure for $46.10 shipped. This one has been $60 for over a year straight on Amazon and just started to drop in price last month. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Measuring about 3.9-inches tall, this version of the Blue Bomber comes with two different face plates (smiling and intense combat), the x-buster add-on and articulated legs “for his dashing and jumping poses”. Ratings are thin on this model, but Nendoroids generally receive great reviews. More below.

Amazon is also offering the Capcom Nendoroid Rabbit Ride Armor for $70.45 shipped. Regularly $90, this is also a the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in at least a year and the best we can find.

As amazing as these Nendoroid figures will look in the game room, they are certainly pricey by comparison to something like the Funko POP! variants. You can score the Jumping Mega Man Funko for under $10 Prime shipped.

We also still have the Mega Man Robot Master Guide at nearly 25% off today on Amazon.

Nendoroid Mega Man X:

Comes with two face plates including his confident smiling expression and an intense combat expression

Comes with his x-buster and effect parts including a semi-charged shot and Hyper x-blaster

Features articulated legs for his dashing and jumping poses

Have fun recreating your favorite scenes from the game

