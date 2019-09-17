GUCCI sunglasses, cologne, watches and more up to 70% off at Nordstrom Rack

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack is having a GUCCI Event that’s offering up to 70% off select styles of sunglasses, watches, cologne and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Update your sunglasses for fall with the Aviator style from GUCCI. These sunglasses are gender neutral, timeless and versatile to dress up or down. Originally priced at $360, today you can score them for just $160. It features a large logo on the side and tortoise detailing that’s fashionable. It also includes 100% UV protection to help keep your eyes protected from the sun. Find the rest of our top picks by heading below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- Aviator Sunglasses $160 (Orig. $360)
- Navigator Sunglasses $160 (Orig. $435)
- GUCCI Guilty Platinum $70 (Orig. $99)
- Square Sunglasses $180 (Orig. $435)
- Swiss Quartz Watch $580 (Orig. $1,150)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Cat-Eye Sunglasses $130 (Orig. $485)
- Round Aviators $180 (Orig. $385)
- Finge Logo Wool Scarf $230 (Orig. $400)
- Flora Glamorous Perfume $50 (Orig. $78)
- Large Aviator Sunglasses $250 (Orig. $400)
- …and even more deals…
