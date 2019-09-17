GUCCI sunglasses, cologne, watches and more up to 70% off at Nordstrom Rack

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack is having a GUCCI Event that’s offering up to 70% off select styles of sunglasses, watches, cologne and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Update your sunglasses for fall with the Aviator style from GUCCI. These sunglasses are gender neutral, timeless and versatile to dress up or down. Originally priced at $360, today you can score them for just $160. It features a large logo on the side and tortoise detailing that’s fashionable. It also includes 100% UV protection to help keep your eyes protected from the sun. Find the rest of our top picks by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!