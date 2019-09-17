Rockport Outlet offers extra 30% off sale items to update your shoes for fall

Rockport Outlet updates your shoes with an extra 30% off all sale items when you apply promo code EXTRA30 at checkout. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $125+. Elevate your look with the Style Leader 2 Bike Toe Slip-On Shoes that are on sale for $63. To compare, these shoes were originally priced at $115. This style will look great for work events or everyday occasions. Its slip-on design adds convenience when heading out the door and they’re available in three color options. Rated 4.4/5 stars from happy Rockport customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Charles Road Apron Toe $63 (Orig. $110)
- Marshall Rugged Moc Toe $56 (Orig. $145)
- Style Connected Double Strap Monk $42 (Orig. $120)
- Style Leader 2 Bike Toe Slip-On $63 (Orig. $115)
- Modern Prep Tassel Loafer $56 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Total Motion Raina Plain Boot $87 (Orig. $160)
- Cobb Hill Hollywood Cuff Sandals $60 (Orig. $110)
- Calia Mid Wedge Cuff Sandals $24 (Orig. $70)
- truFLEX Lace-to-Toe Sneaker $42 (Orig. $120)
- Ridge Circle Cutout Thong Slide $38 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Also, be sure to check out Merrell’s Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off select styles.
