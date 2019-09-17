Roku Premiere+ supports 4K HDR10 streaming at $39 shipped (Reg. $50)

Walmart is offering the Roku Premiere+ 4K HDR Streaming Player at $39 shipped. This is down from its $50 going rate and is one of the first major drops we’ve tracked on the Premiere+. Roku’s high-end streaming device supports HDR10 streaming for high-quality content viewing. It also comes with a voice remote, making it super simple to search for content to watch. If your TV isn’t smart or is a bit on the older side (without support for newer apps), Roku’s Premiere+ is a great home theater upgrade. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Amazon Prime members can opt for the Fire TV Stick 4K at $35 shipped. This will give you a similar experience to the Premiere+, but at a more budget-friendly price. Plus, it gives you Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant built-in, as well. Save even more when you ditch 4K and go with the Fire TV Stick at $25, as long as you’re a Prime member.

Non-Prime members can get the Google Chromecast at $30 shipped to get easy-to-use content streaming to any TV. You’re also ditching 4K capability here to save extra, but you could always opt for the Chromecast Ultra at $58.50. Though this is the most expensive 4K streamer here, it brings the ability to game using Google’s Stadia platform in November, which is something nothing else on this page can offer.

Roku Premiere+ Streaming Player features:

With the Roku Premiere+, you’ll turn your streaming up a notch with stunning 4K Ultra HD picture quality, plus a voice remote with TV power and volume buttons. Simply use the Premium High Speed HDMI® Cable to set up and start streaming in a snap.

