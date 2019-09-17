Store your gear in this 16-gallon Sterilite Footlocker for $20 (30% off)

- Sep. 17th 2019 11:20 am ET

30% off $20
0

Walmart is now offering the 16-gallon Sterilite Footlocker for $19.98 for the teal model or $20.16 for the black variant. Shipping is free in order over $35; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Matched at Amazon but currently out of stock. Regularly up to $30, this is more than 30% off the going rate, matching our previous mention and is the lowest total we can find. Great for moves or storing the camping gear, this storage locker features metal hinges/latches, ergonomic handles and wheels for easy transportation. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 500 Amazon customers. More details below.

While the Sterilite Footlocker is designed to support one, it doesn’t come with a padlock. If you’re looking to keep your belongings secure, consider the Master Lock Covered Aluminum Keyed Padlock for just over $6 Prime shipped (or less depending on the color). It is an Amazon best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,000 customers. 

Sterilite Footlocker:

Need a durable and portable storage solution for camping or moving? The Sterilite Footlocker is the ideal multi-purpose solution! It offers ample storage capacity and quality construction that is ideal for storing camping gear, sporting equipment, and more. Pack it up and use it to move into a dorm room, and keep your items concealed in your living space for easy access. 

Sterilite

