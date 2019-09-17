Prep for fall cleanup with a Sun Joe electric pressure washer $145 (Reg. $200)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Sun Joe SPX3000-MAX 2800PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $145.49 shipped. As a comparison, it usually goes for over $200 with today’s offer being a new Amazon all-time low. With colder weather upon us, picking up an electric pressure washer is a great way to start cleaning up your outdoor space. This model is powered by a 14.5A motor with up to 2800PSI of pressure. Includes a 20-foot hose and 35-foot power extension cable. Best of all? No gas or oil to deal with. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Not ready for a full-on electric pressure washer? Consider picking up a garden hose attachment instead. This model for $20 offers various cleaning tips and is an easy way to spruce up your space without spending too much cash. Includes a hand wash tool for tough to reach spaces. The various tips ensure that you have enough power for basic jobs around your property.

Sun Joe SPX3000-MAX features:

POWERFUL MOTOR: Powerful 14. 5-amp motor generates up to 2, 800 PSI/1. 3 GPM for maximum cleaning power

DUAL DETERGENT TANKS: Two onboard 30. 4 fl oz detergent tanks and detergent dial lets you control the mix

TSS (Total Stop System): Automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life

QUICK-CONNECT SPRAY TIPS: 5 Quick-Connect spray tips (0º, 15º, 25º, 40º and soap) tackle light, medium and heavy duty cleaning tasks

ACCESSORIES: Includes 34-inch extension wand, 20-foot high pressure hose, 35-foot power code with GFCI protection, garden hose adapter, needle clean-out tool. Hose Thread: M22

