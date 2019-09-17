Prep for fall cleanup with a Sun Joe electric pressure washer $145 (Reg. $200)

- Sep. 17th 2019 7:10 am ET

$145
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Sun Joe SPX3000-MAX 2800PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $145.49 shipped. As a comparison, it usually goes for over $200 with today’s offer being a new Amazon all-time low. With colder weather upon us, picking up an electric pressure washer is a great way to start cleaning up your outdoor space. This model is powered by a 14.5A motor with up to 2800PSI of pressure. Includes a 20-foot hose and 35-foot power extension cable. Best of all? No gas or oil to deal with. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Not ready for a full-on electric pressure washer? Consider picking up a garden hose attachment instead. This model for $20 offers various cleaning tips and is an easy way to spruce up your space without spending too much cash. Includes a hand wash tool for tough to reach spaces. The various tips ensure that you have enough power for basic jobs around your property.

Sun Joe SPX3000-MAX features:

  • POWERFUL MOTOR: Powerful 14. 5-amp motor generates up to 2, 800 PSI/1. 3 GPM for maximum cleaning power
  • DUAL DETERGENT TANKS: Two onboard 30. 4 fl oz detergent tanks and detergent dial lets you control the mix
  • TSS (Total Stop System): Automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life
  • QUICK-CONNECT SPRAY TIPS: 5 Quick-Connect spray tips (0º, 15º, 25º, 40º and soap) tackle light, medium and heavy duty cleaning tasks
  • ACCESSORIES: Includes 34-inch extension wand, 20-foot high pressure hose, 35-foot power code with GFCI protection, garden hose adapter, needle clean-out tool. Hose Thread: M22

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$145

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Sun Joe

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp