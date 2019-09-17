Disguise a 13-inch MacBook Pro/Air with Twelve South’s BookBook: $50 ($40 off)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South BookBook for 13-inch MacBook Pro/Air for $49.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $2. This MacBook case is comprised of genuine, hand-crafted leather that delivers a vintage look to one of your most modern and futuristic possessions. A hidden pocket rests beneath your MacBook and is ready to hold anywhere form 10-20 sheets of paper, making it quite handy for conducting various sorts of business. Rated 4.3/5 stars. We’ve also spotted a discount on Twelve South’s ParcSlope, which offers a great way to prop up a MacBook or iPad Pro.

If you’re on the fence about giving your Mac a book-like appearance, consider Speck’s SmartShell 13-inch MacBook Pro/Air Case for $32. This provides a protective hard-shell layer without adding as much bulk. Just know that it won’t offer the retro appearance that Twelve South is able to pull off.

Twelve South BookBook for MacBook features:

Compatible with 13″ Macbook Pro 2016 or newer touch Bar or no touch Bar USB-C/Thunderbolt 3

Hidden pocket inside allows you to store papers or a document between meetings or during your commute. Depending on the thickness of your paper, you can carry between 10 and 20 pages or similar thickness of Swatches, color chips or fabric samples

