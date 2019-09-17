Juice up your Xbox controllers while gaming, Play & Charge Kit now 20% off

Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Xbox One Play and Charge Kit for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, today’s deal is matching the previous Amazon price drop and is a solid 20% off the going rate. While we have seen it drop slightly lower this year, those were limited bulk packaging deals and the like. This set allows you to juice up a controller while you’re using it so you don’t have to stop gaming to charge up. The included battery can fully charge in 4 hours and provides up to 30-hours of extra gaming. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.
You’ll be hard-pressed to find one of those controller chargers for less than $20 right now, and you can’t charge and play at the same time with those. However, you could save some cash with the officially licensed PowerA Play & Charge Kit at under $15 Prime shipped. It includes a pair of batteries that take half the amount of time to charge up and carries a 4+ star rating from over 370 Amazon customers.
You can save almost $100 on Sennheiser’s gaming headset right now, the black and white wireless Xbox controllers are on sale for $37 (Reg. $45+) and go check out our unboxing video for the new Xbox One X Gears 5 Bundle.
Xbox One Play and Charge Kit:
- Compatible with the original Xbox One Wireless controller and the new white Xbox Wireless Controller
- Rechargeable Lithium Ion Battery Pack. Compatible with Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, Windows 10
- Charging Cable.Fully charges in under 4 hours
- Battery Chargers: Automatic Shut-Off, Mini-USB Connector
- Say goodbye to AA disposable batteries
