Juice up your Xbox controllers while gaming, Play & Charge Kit now 20% off

Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Xbox One Play and Charge Kit for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, today’s deal is matching the previous Amazon price drop and is a solid 20% off the going rate. While we have seen it drop slightly lower this year, those were limited bulk packaging deals and the like. This set allows you to juice up a controller while you’re using it so you don’t have to stop gaming to charge up. The included battery can fully charge in 4 hours and provides up to 30-hours of extra gaming. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find one of those controller chargers for less than $20 right now, and you can’t charge and play at the same time with those. However, you could save some cash with the officially licensed PowerA Play & Charge Kit at under $15 Prime shipped. It includes a pair of batteries that take half the amount of time to charge up and carries a 4+ star rating from over 370 Amazon customers.

You can save almost $100 on Sennheiser’s gaming headset right now, the black and white wireless Xbox controllers are on sale for $37 (Reg. $45+) and go check out our unboxing video for the new Xbox One X Gears 5 Bundle.

Xbox One Play and Charge Kit:

Compatible with the original Xbox One Wireless controller and the new white Xbox Wireless Controller

Rechargeable Lithium Ion Battery Pack. Compatible with Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, Windows 10

Charging Cable.Fully charges in under 4 hours

Battery Chargers: Automatic Shut-Off, Mini-USB Connector

Say goodbye to AA disposable batteries

