Feed the entire neighborhood with a 10-quart Bella Slow Cooker: $30 ($50 off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Bella Pro Series 10-Quart Digital Slow Cooker for $29.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $80, this Best Buy exclusive is now up to $50 off and at the lowest price we can find. When it comes to one-pot dinners, this is one can feed large families (plus the neighbor’s kids) and is one of the most affordable options out there. Along with the massive 10-quart capacity, features include a stainless steel build, 3 temperature settings, dishwasher-safe parts, keep-warm functionality, a 20-hour delay timer and cool touch handles. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

At just $30, this is already one of the best deals we can find on a similar product, In fact, most options that are half the size go for this much or more. However, if you’re just cooking for one or just need something for side dishes, consider a smaller model like the Elite Gourmet Electric Slow Cooker at just $11 Prime shipped. It carries solid ratings, 1.5-quarts of cooked food and is dishwasher-friendly for easy clean-up.

While we are talking cookware, you’ll definitely want to check out the Le Creuset Fall Collection from $25 and then head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more price drops.

Bella Pro Series 10-Quart Slow Cooker:

Prepare family meals with this 1000W Bella Pro slow cooker. Ten digital programming functions let you steam, slow cook, pressure cook and make a variety of specific dishes, while its 6-quart capacity provides room for large batches. This Bella Pro slow cooker has a warm setting to maintain cooked food at the right temperature until meal time.

