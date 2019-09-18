Amazon is offering up to 20% back on select 4K OLED TVs, outdoor gear, more

Amazon is currently offering its Prime Rewards Visa Card and Prime Store Card members extra cashback on top of its normal 5% that always applies. You’ll be able to score 20% back on select outdoor sporting gear, 15% on other outdoor sporting gear and select Samsung 4K QLED TVs, and 10% on select Sony 4K TVs. Our favorite from the sale would be the Samsung 65-inch 4K QLED Smart UHDTV (QN65Q60RAFXZA) for $1,197.99, though after you get your 15% back in points, the price drops to $1,018.29 shipped. For comparison, this TV has a list price of $1,400 and goes for $1,200 at Best Buy right now. You’ll get both Alexa and Assistant voice control with this TV, making your home automation a breeze. Plus, with HDR10+, you’ll enjoy movies with a vastly wider dynamic range than other TVs. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here. And, if you don’t have an Amazon Store Card, it’s super easy to apply.
Nomad Base Station
Our top picks:
- Magpul Explorer Sunglasses: $82 (Reg. $100+)
- Vortex Optics Laser Rangefinders: $279 (Reg. $349)
- Newport Vessels Electric Trolling Motor: $159 (Reg. $199)
- Walker’s Silencer Bluetooth Earbuds: $167.50 (Reg. $210)
- Solstice Inflatable Floating Dock: From $234
- Newport 8-Feet Inflatable Sport Dinghy: $738.50 (Reg. $870)
- Sony 65-inch 4K OLED TV: $2,518 (Reg. $2,800)
- …and more…
Samsung 65-inch 4K QLED TV features:
- Powered by Quantum dots, Samsung’s 4K QLED TV offers over a billion shades of brilliant color and 100% color volume for exceptional depth of detail that will draw you in to the picture for the best 4K TV experience
- Intelligently powered processor instantly upscales content to 4K for sharp detail and refined color
- 4K depth of detail with high dynamic range powered by HDR10+ delivers the lightest to darkest colors, scene by scene, for amazing picture realism
- Customizes and complements your living space by turning a blank screen of this big screen TV into enticing visuals including décor, info, photos and artwork
- OneRemote to control all compatible devices, Bixby voice command, on-screen universal guide, SmartThings to control compatible home appliances and devices, smart speaker expandability with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, and more
