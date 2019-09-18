Amazon is offering up to 20% back on select 4K OLED TVs, outdoor gear, more

Amazon is currently offering its Prime Rewards Visa Card and Prime Store Card members extra cashback on top of its normal 5% that always applies. You’ll be able to score 20% back on select outdoor sporting gear, 15% on other outdoor sporting gear and select Samsung 4K QLED TVs, and 10% on select Sony 4K TVs. Our favorite from the sale would be the Samsung 65-inch 4K QLED Smart UHDTV (QN65Q60RAFXZA) for $1,197.99, though after you get your 15% back in points, the price drops to $1,018.29 shipped. For comparison, this TV has a list price of $1,400 and goes for $1,200 at Best Buy right now. You’ll get both Alexa and Assistant voice control with this TV, making your home automation a breeze. Plus, with HDR10+, you’ll enjoy movies with a vastly wider dynamic range than other TVs. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here. And, if you don’t have an Amazon Store Card, it’s super easy to apply.

Powered by Quantum dots, Samsung’s 4K QLED TV offers over a billion shades of brilliant color and 100% color volume for exceptional depth of detail that will draw you in to the picture for the best 4K TV experience

Intelligently powered processor instantly upscales content to 4K for sharp detail and refined color

4K depth of detail with high dynamic range powered by HDR10+ delivers the lightest to darkest colors, scene by scene, for amazing picture realism

Customizes and complements your living space by turning a blank screen of this big screen TV into enticing visuals including décor, info, photos and artwork