APC’s 1500VA Ten-Outlet Pro UPS has a USB-C port, more at $166.50 ($38 off)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the APC Back-Up Pro 1500VA Ten-Outlet UPS for $166.39 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Typically selling for $203 at Amazon, today’s price cut will save you $38. It’s the second lowest price we’ve seen and has only been bested by a Prime Day mention. Alongside its 10 built-in outlets, on the front of APC’s 1500VA UPS you’ll find a 2.4A USB-A port as well as a USB-C charger. At full power load you’re looking at over five minutes of uptime, but at 50W that will climb to 120 minutes. I’ve been using one of these for several months now, and can certainly recommend. Rated 4.8/5 stars from 400 customers.

Should 1500VA be a little overkill for your power needs, consider saving a bit more with the AmazonBasics Standby 400VA UPS at $44. This more affordable option is ideal for those who don’t need to keep an entire system running when the power goes out. But with six outlets, it’s still a notable alternative for powering a router and more.

APC Back-Up Pro 1500VA Ten-Outlet UPS features:

The new APC Back-UPS Pro models provide premium battery backup and surge protection. Ideal for home or small office electronics, networking devices, gaming PCs and consoles. APC Back-UPS Pro models provide sinewave output, USB charging ports for your mobile devices, and increased runtime for your critical electronics.

