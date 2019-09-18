Grab 3 Funko POP! figures for $20: The Office, Marvel, Pokémon, many more

Barnes & Noble is now offering a solid promotion for Funko POP! collectors. You can now grab any three eligible characters for just $20, or about $6.60 a pop. Regularly starting at around $10 each in most cases, today’s offer is a great chance to score some specific figures you’ve been after for your collection at a nice discount. Shipping is free at Barnes & Noble in orders over $35; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Head below for more details.

Basically any Funko Pop! figure listing that carries the “3 for $20 Funko Pop!” marking is eligible for the promotion. That includes a collection of Marvel figures, Pokémon and loads of Overwatch options, on top of several others. You’ll want to double check Amazon here, but in almost all cases today’s Barnes & Noble deal will have its prices beat.

For example, you could grab an amazing The Office Funko POP! setup today. Add Micheal, Jim and Dwight to your cart and score all three for just $20. This exact same setup as a bundle on Amazon goes for $29 and has never gone for less. Purchasing these three characters individually would run you even more than that.

The Office Funko POP! Figures:

Dwight Schrute is now available as a Funko Pop! vinyl figure. This stylized collectible stands 3 ¾ inches tall, perfect for any fan of The Office! Michael Scott from The Office is now available as a Funko Pop! vinyl figure. Jim Halpert from The Office is now available as a Funko Pop! vinyl figure. This stylized collectible stands 3 ¾ inches tall, perfect for any The Office fan!

