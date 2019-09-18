GAP’s back with another sale: extra 50% off clearance and 25% off jeans

GAP is offering an extra 50% off all markdowns and 25% off jeans. Discount is applied at checkout. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Selvedge Straight Jeans are a great option for this fall. Originally priced at $128, these jeans are on sale for $80. Its dark wash is very trendy and it has a perfect hem to roll. This style can easily be dressed up or down and they feature stretch for comfort. Rated 4.2/5 stars from happy GAP customers. Find more deals below.

Our top picks for men include:

The women’s Soft Slub Vintage Wash V-Neck T-Shirt Dress will be a go-to in your wardrobe. It can easily be layered under jackets, sweaters and more. Best of all, this dress is on sale for just $13 and originally was priced at $55.

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!