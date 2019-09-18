The Garmin vívosmart HR+ tracks steps, heart rate, more for $80 (Reg. $115)

BuyDig is offering the Garmin vívosmart HR+ Activity Tracker for $79.99 shipped. This is down from its $200 original price, near-$115 going rate at Amazon, and is a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve not boarded the Apple Watch train, even with the recent price reduction, then Garmin’s budget-friendly vívosmart HR+ is a great alternative. It offers many of the same health tracking functions of Apple Watch, like step, heart rate, distance traveled via GPS, and more. Plus, it’s swim-friendly, making it an activity tracker you can wear year-round. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Save a few bucks and score timeless style with the Timex Metropolitan+ Activity Tracker Smart Watch at $66 shipped on Amazon. It offers step counting, is waterproof, and features a classic timepiece design that won’t stand out.

If you’ve been holding out for Apple’s latest-and-greatest, however, you can currently save up to $50 or more on Series 5 pre-orders. The brand-new smartwatch from Apple features a built-in ECG, always-on display, Apple Pay, and many other great features.

Garmin vívosmart HR+ Activity Tracker features:

GPS tracks distance and pace while mapping out your run or walk

Swim-friendly, sleek band is comfortable to wear all day, and the always-on touchscreen display shows your stats, even in sunlight

Estimates steps, distance, calories, floors climbed, activity intensity and heart rate on your wrist

Receive full suite of smart notifications, which includes email, call, text, social media alerts and more (when paired to a compatible smart phone)

Auto sync to Garmin Connect Mobile to join fitness challenges, review data and receive smart coaching

