The Garmin vívosmart HR+ tracks steps, heart rate, more for $80 (Reg. $115)

- Sep. 18th 2019 11:50 am ET

BuyDig is offering the Garmin vívosmart HR+ Activity Tracker for $79.99 shipped. This is down from its $200 original price, near-$115 going rate at Amazon, and is a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve not boarded the Apple Watch train, even with the recent price reduction, then Garmin’s budget-friendly vívosmart HR+ is a great alternative. It offers many of the same health tracking functions of Apple Watch, like step, heart rate, distance traveled via GPS, and more. Plus, it’s swim-friendly, making it an activity tracker you can wear year-round. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Save a few bucks and score timeless style with the Timex Metropolitan+ Activity Tracker Smart Watch at $66 shipped on Amazon. It offers step counting, is waterproof, and features a classic timepiece design that won’t stand out.

If you’ve been holding out for Apple’s latest-and-greatest, however, you can currently save up to $50 or more on Series 5 pre-orders. The brand-new smartwatch from Apple features a built-in ECG, always-on display, Apple Pay, and many other great features.

Garmin vívosmart HR+ Activity Tracker features:

  • GPS tracks distance and pace while mapping out your run or walk
  • Swim-friendly, sleek band is comfortable to wear all day, and the always-on touchscreen display shows your stats, even in sunlight
  • Estimates steps, distance, calories, floors climbed, activity intensity and heart rate on your wrist
  • Receive full suite of smart notifications, which includes email, call, text, social media alerts and more (when paired to a compatible smart phone)
  • Auto sync to Garmin Connect Mobile to join fitness challenges, review data and receive smart coaching

