Get the perfect glass with this Üllo Wine Purifier bundle at $50 ($100+ value)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Üllo Wine Purifier for $49.99 shipped. However, it is also throwing in $25+ worth of replacements filters for free. Regularly $80 at Best Buy, the purifier alone starts at $60 on Amazon while the 10-pack of filters goes for $25. Just for comparison sake, an Üllo with a pair of basic wine glasses sells for $100 at Amazon. Using “Selective Sulfite Capture” technology, Üllo removes sulfates and impurities from your wine while implementing a built-in aerator to intensify aromas and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

However, if you don’t take your wine seriously enough to be all that worried about a little bit of sediment in the bottom of the glass, a basic aerator might do the trick. This Vintorio option carries solid ratings and goes for just $15 Prime shipped. It also ships with a lifetime manufacturer guarantee.

Be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for deals on cookware, smart home gear, and much more.

Üllo Wine Purifier:

Bring your favorite varietals back to their natural state with the Üllo wine purifier. It uses Selective Sulfite Capture technology to rid any still wine of sulfites and other impurities and has a built-in adjustable aerator to release aromas and smooth out flavors. The Üllo wine purifier comes with four single-bottle filters, a display case and handy travel bag.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!