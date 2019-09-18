Convert your workspace to a cherry standing desk for $53 (Reg. $100)

Super Deal (99% positive feedback from over 200,000) via Amazon offers the Halte Cherry Adjustable Sit/Stand Desk for $52.99 shipped. You’d typically pay around $100 for this model, with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re ready to jump into the world of standing desks, but for whatever reason don’t want a full-on setup, this model fits the bill. It offers a total workspace of 22- by 32-inches, alongside up to 17-inches of adjustable height. You can also put up to 44-pounds of total weight on here. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re going with a standing desk for the first time, then you’ll need to pay attention to cable management. We recommend this color-coated velcro bundle that’s both affordable and easy to use when organizing your new desk setup. Over 700 Amazon reviewers have left a combined 4.8/5 star rating.

Halte Cherry Adjustable Sit/Stand Desk features:

The Halter ED-300 Elevating Desktop was designed to assist those who are challenged with back, neck, posture, and circulation problems. It provides multiple height desktop work levels to maximize comfort, introduce work height variations, optimize posture / natural blood circulation, and reduce eye strain.

