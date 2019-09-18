HORI’s officially-licensed Switch Poké Ball Pouch drops to $15.50 (Reg. $20)

Amazon currently offers the HORI Nintendo Switch Poké Ball Tough Pouch for $15.40 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Down from its usual $20 price tag, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount and beats our previous mention by $0.50. HORI’s officially-licensed pouch provides a safe place to store your Switch in-between on-the-go gaming sessions. Alongside room for the hybrid console, there’s also an integrated game cartridge slot. If you’re excited about Sword and Shield, and who wouldn’t be with today’s Sirfetch’d announcement, this Pokémon case is a must-have accessory. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Budget-conscious Pokémon fans may want to forgo the Poké Ball branding in favor of the AmazonBasics Switch Carrying Case $12.50 at Amazon. This option has a black design that’s much more simplistic than the featured deal. You’ll also be giving up the official seal of approval from Nintendo. But for 18% less, it’s a notable way to save even more.

Mario Kart fans looking to elevate their racing experience can also grab the HORI’s Joy-Con steering wheel for $10. Have a Switch Lite on the way? Check out the company’s roster of Switch Lite cases and accessories which are now available for pre-order.

HORI Nintendo Switch Poké Ball Pouch features:

The journey to become the Pokemon Master continues with the Pokeball Tough Pouch by HORI. Featuring a new slimmer design and durable outer. Soft inner lining protects your Switch from scratches and wear, and includes pockets to store your favorite Nintendo Switch game cards for gaming on the go! Officially Licensed by Nintendo.

