HP’s LaserJet Pro AiO sports AirPrint for easy printing at $139 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is currently offering the HP LaserJet Pro M130fw AirPrint-enabled All-in-One Laser Printer for $138.90 shipped. Available for about a dollar more at Best Buy, Staples, Office Depot, Walmart, and B&H. This is down from its $200 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve not jumped into the world of AirPrint, it’s wonderful. It grants the ability to be able to send a document from any Mac, iPhone, or iPad to this printer without issue, offering you a simple solution for making the digital into physical. It also supports Amazon Dash Replenishment, giving a simple way to make sure the ink never runs out. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

While the simple method of keeping your ink full is to use Amazon Dash, there are ways to save much more. Just buy it on Amazon, like this LINKYO 2-pack of Toner Cartridges for $33 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Each cartridge gives about 1,600 pages of yield, which is exactly how much HP gives you. However, HP’s is around $65, offering half the page yield for double the price.

HP LaserJet Pro AirPrint AIO features:

LaserJet Pro MFP M130fw Wireless Black-and-White All-In-One PrinterRapidly print off documents with this HP LaserJet Pro commercial printer. Full printing, copying, scanning and faxing capabilities give you the flexibility you need in your office, and 22-page-per-minute printing speed keeps documents flowing. Outstanding reliability ensures this HP LaserJet Pro commercial printer requires minimal maintenance.

