Hyperkin Duke Xbox controller delivers retro vibes for $39 (Reg. up to $70)

Amazon offers the Hyperkin Duke Wired Xbox One and Windows 10 Controller in Black or Green for $38.97 shipped. You’d typically pay upwards of $70 at The Microsoft Store while it’s been around $50 at Amazon recently. Today’s deal is $11 less than our previous mention. Missing those original Xbox vibes these days? Consider picking up the Hyperkin Duke, which recreates the iconic controller found on Microsoft’s first console. It’s compatible with Xbox One and Windows 10 setups. Check out our launch coverage for more details. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Put your savings towards a USB extension cable and give yourself a bit more room while gaming. This option from UGREEN adds six-feet of length for around $6. It’s an easy way to expand your setup and make the most of your new wired gaming controller, while ensuring that you won’t have to sit quite so close to the TV. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Hyperkin Duke features:

Classic design featuring the original Xbox animated startup screen played right inside the Xbox button

Vibration feedback for realistic experiences; Precision analog triggers and bumpers that mirror the Black and White Buttons

Classic X, B, A, Y, LT, RT, Black (RB), and White (LB) button layout (including Option and View buttons)

3.5 mm headset jack; 9 ft. detachable USB cable (required to use controller)

Original Xbox-style controller for Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs

