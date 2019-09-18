iPhone 11 sees $99 discount for Sprint customers, now $600

Best Buy is offering iPhone 11 with 64GB of storage in various colors for $599.99 shipped. An activation fee upwards of $30 may apply depending on your existing account or new line. Note: be sure to choose the ‘one-time payment’ option. That’s a $99 savings from the regular going rate and one of the few cash discounts we’ve seen on pre-order deals so far. There’s a lot to like about iPhone 11 and the early reviews have been very positive. Notable features include a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display, 12MP cameras, and Apple’s A13 Bionic chip. On top of that, you’ll get up to two-meters of water-resistance for 30 minutes. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Put your savings towards a new Qi wireless charging pad for around $15. Anker is known as one of the best accessory-makers out there, and this charging pad should be a great partner with your new device.

We also have a few notable case deals, which you can find right here alongside our roundup of the best options out there.

iPhone 11 features:

Shoot 4K videos, beautiful portraits, and sweeping landscapes with the all-new dual-camera system. Capture your best low-light photos with Night mode. See true-to-life color in your photos, videos, and games on the 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display. Experience unprecedented performance with A13 Bionic for gaming, augmented reality (AR), and photography. Do more and charge less with all-day battery life.² And worry less with water resistance up to 2 meters for 30 minutes.

