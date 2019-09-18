Kate Spade’s Suprise Sale offers up to 75% off handbags, MacBook cases, more

Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale is back and offering up to 75% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Score great deals on handbags, MacBook cases, accessories, clothing and more. Receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Chester Street Allen Handbag that’s on sale for $149. To compare, this bag was originally priced at $399. Its spacious interior can hold all of your essentials and I love its structured design. It also has a zippered top and outside pocket to easily to secure your items. Find the rest of our top picks from Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale below.

Carry your MacBook in style with the Dawn 15-inch Case that’s currently marked down to $99 and originally was priced at $249. This would be a great gift idea for a college student or anyone who commutes for work.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

