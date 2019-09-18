Kwikset’s 910 Deadbolt arms your front door with Z-Wave for $149 (20% off)

Sep. 18th 2019

Amazon offers the Kwikset SmartCode 910 Z-Wave Deadbolt for $148.78 shipped. Normally selling for $185, that’s good for a nearly 20% discount, comes within $9 of the 2019 all-time low and is the second best we’ve seen this year. Expand your smart home to the front door with Kwikset’s deadbolt. Integrating it into a Z-Wave setup allows you to take advantage of geofenced unlocking, disarming alarm systems and more. A push button number pad is also included here, offering an additional way to secure your door. With over 910 reviews, 65% of shoppers have left a 4+ star rating.

Leverage your savings to grab this highly-rated Z-Wave Plus Door and Window sensor for $29 at Amazon. Now that you have the front door linked up to your smart home, this sensor makes it possible to monitor whether a patio door has been left open and more.  

Learn more about how you can retrofit your home with Z-Wave capabilities by checking out our coverage on the best hubs from Ring, Aeotec and more.

Kwikset 910 Z-Wave Deadbolt features:

The SmartCode touchpad smart lock with Home Connect technology enables the lock to wirelessly communicate with other devices in your home. With your personalized code, you can enter your home with the convenience of keyless entry and the back-lit keypad provides increased visibility. SmartCode is easy to install, program and use, and operates on 4 AA batteries. It also features SmartKey Security as the back-up keyway.

