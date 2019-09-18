Lenovo’s $13 Casual Backpack is ready to haul a 15-inch MacBook (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Lenovo Casual Backpack (B210) for $13 shipped. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Roomy enough for 15.6-inch laptops, this streamlined bag is ready for each one of Apple’s current MacBooks. Additional pockets can be found throughout, providing plenty of storage for a smartphone, magazines, and much more. Its exterior is comprised of snow yarn polyester, yielding a ‘durable’ and ‘water-resistant’ design. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Apply today’s savings towards this $10 power bank to ensure you’re always ready top off a smartphone while on-the-go. It weighs a mere 4.4-ounces and sports a 5200mAh capacity. Over 625 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.4/5 star rating.

Lenovo Casual Backpack features:

DURABLE DESIGN: Laptop backpack features a durable, water-repellent snow yarn polyester fabric and streamlined design with a padded interior to protect your laptop, notebook and other important stuff.

COMFORTABLE FIT: This compact backpack has a quilted back panel and fully adjustable shoulder straps making it comfortable for all day use, plus a quick access front zippered pocket for extra storage.

