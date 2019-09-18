Let Monoprice’s Sous Vide Cooker do most of the work for you: $49 (Reg. $70)

Monoprice via Rakuten is offering its Sous Vide 800W Immersion Cooker for $49.29 shipped when coupon code HOME15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the offer we’ve tracked there this year by $5. When it comes to cooking, it doesn’t get much easier than using a sous vide immersion cooker. Simply attach it to a container, add water along with the desired food, and set the appropriate temperature. The cooker never comes in contact with food, ensuring it is always clean and ready to cook the next meal. Rated 4/5 stars.

Prep all sorts of food in Rubbermaid’s 12-quart container for $16. It’s able to withstand temperatures ranging from -40 to 212 degrees Fahrenheit and is 100% dishwasher safe. Quart and liter measurements are printed along the side, helping you to prep recipes accordingly.

Monoprice Sous Vide Immersion Cooker features:

The bright and easy to read LED touch screen allows you to easily adjust the cooking temperature and time. You can start or Pause cooking by touching the start/Pause button in the middle

The sous vide cooker includes an adjustable clamp, so you can attach it to a wide variety of cooking pots from 2.6 to 4.0 gallons capacity

The cooker sits in a bath of hot water and never comes into direct contact with the food, so cleanup is a breeze

