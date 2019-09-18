Nordstrom Rack updates your denim with up to 60% off Levi’s, Lucky Brand, more

Nordstrom Rack’s Denim Shop is open with up to 60% off top brands including Joe’s Jeans, Lucky Brand, Levi’s, Articles of Society and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. For men, the Levi’s 502 Slim Tapered Jeans are a standout and they’re on sale for just $40. To compare, these jeans were originally priced at $70. This style is black in color, which is great for this fall and will give you a slimming effect. They will look nice whether paired with sneakers for a casual look or dress them up with boots. Find the rest of our top picks below and be sure to check out the Levi’s Friends and Family Sale for more denim deals.
Our top picks for men include:
- Joe’s Jeans The Classic Cut Jeans $90 (Orig. $172)
- Rag & Bone Slim Fit 3 Jeans $110 (Orig. $195)
- Lucky Brand 121 Slim Fit Jeans $50 (Orig. $99)
- Levi’s 502 Slim Tapered Jeans $40 (Orig. $70)
- Levi’s 514 Straight Fit Jeans $30 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- KUT from the Kloth Boyfriend Jeans $30 (Orig. $89)
- Madewell High Rise Button Front Jeans $70 (Orig. $128)
- Articles of Society Sarah Skinny Jeans $37 (Orig. $68)
- AG Stilt Skinny Jeans $80 (Orig. $168)
- Paige Skyline Skinny Jeans $80 (Orig. $179)
- …and even more deals…
