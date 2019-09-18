ORICO’s highly-rated USB hubs and Ethernet adapters are on sale from $5

ORICO Technology Co., Ltd (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 12-port USB 3.0 Data + Charging Hub for $34.99 shipped when you use the code OS3TZZYT at checkout. This gives you $15 off the going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked historically. If you’re like me, then there aren’t enough USB ports on any computer…ever. It doesn’t matter how many come on the back of a desktop, you’ll likely always run out. This hub gives nine USB 3.0 ports with an additional three charging ports to keep your devices powered. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

ORICO USB Charging Hub features:

Easy Expansion: ORICO USB hub easily add 12 USB 3.0 ports to your PC. Save syncing time with data transfer rates of up to 5Gbps

Smart Charging: Including 3 BC1.2 charging ports provide 1.5A charging current while transmitting data, up to 2.4A without connect to the computers

60W Power Adapter: 60W 12V/5A power adapter ensures the stability of the transmission and charging; 3.3ft detached cable suit for both desktop and laptop

Easy to Use: No driver required for Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10, Mac OS 10.2 and above, linux. Individual LED status indicators and switches provide control If you are only using a few of the ports.

What You Get: ORICO 60W 12-Port USB 3.0 Data Hub, 12V/5A power adapter, 3.3ft USB cable, Manual, our worry-free 18-month warranty and professional customer service.

