Add Alexa to your vehicle for $20 Prime shipped with Anker’s Roav car charger

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Roav Viva Alexa-enabled Car Charger for $19.96 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $35 going rate and is a match for the lowest that we’ve tracked. While most cars ship with some form of CarPlay or Android Auto these days, those of us driving something a bit older don’t have the luxury. However, that’s where Anker’s Roav Viva comes into play. It packs Alexa voice services built-in and connects to your car’s Bluetooth to offer up directions, music, and more hands-free. Plus, it has two built-in 2.4A USB charging ports to keep your devices powered while on-the-road. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

A great way to spend your savings would be to grab this $8 Prime shipped dashboard mount. It offers a fantastic way to keep your hands free while still viewing maps or changing the music. Plus, there’s a slot in the bottom to easily allow you to charge up a device while it’s in use.

If magnets are more your thing, check out the iOttie iTap Magnetic Car Mount at $17 Prime shipped. It easily mounts your device without pesky grips and lets you take it down with a simple gesture.

Another deal we currently have allows you to upgrade a vehicle with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay at $100 off. Kenwood’s 6.8-inch car receiver offers built-in GPS functionality alongside smartphone connectivity for $600, which is the best price we’ve tracked historically.

Anker Roav Viva features:

Alexa voice service gives you complete voice control in your car. Just say the word to get directions, listen to audiobooks from Audible, shop online, play music, and more

Dual charging ports equipped with Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ technology deliver blazing charging speeds to both driver and passenger

Calling, Messaging, Drop-In, and Announcements — all hands-free

2 integrated microphones provide noise cancellation and accurate voice identification

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!