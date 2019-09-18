Add Alexa to your vehicle for $20 Prime shipped with Anker’s Roav car charger

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Roav Viva Alexa-enabled Car Charger for $19.96 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $35 going rate and is a match for the lowest that we’ve tracked. While most cars ship with some form of CarPlay or Android Auto these days, those of us driving something a bit older don’t have the luxury. However, that’s where Anker’s Roav Viva comes into play. It packs Alexa voice services built-in and connects to your car’s Bluetooth to offer up directions, music, and more hands-free. Plus, it has two built-in 2.4A USB charging ports to keep your devices powered while on-the-road. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of shoppers.
Anker Roav Viva features:
- Alexa voice service gives you complete voice control in your car. Just say the word to get directions, listen to audiobooks from Audible, shop online, play music, and more
- Dual charging ports equipped with Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ technology deliver blazing charging speeds to both driver and passenger
- Calling, Messaging, Drop-In, and Announcements — all hands-free
- 2 integrated microphones provide noise cancellation and accurate voice identification
