Go 5.1 with VIZIO’s Soundbar + Sub Audio System for $120 (Refurb, Orig. $270)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the VIZIO SB3651-E6C 5.1 Soundbar System for $119.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Regularly over $200 in new condition at Amazon, you’ll find them going for as much as $250 at Walmart for a refurbished unit with today’s deal being the lowest we can find. This 5.1 system includes a sound bar, a 5.2-inch subwoofer and a pair of satellite speakers for true surround sound at home. Inputs include HDMI, USB, RCA (Coaxial/SPDIF), an optical connection and your basic 3.5mm stereo audio jack. However, it also supports Chromecast streaming and can turn your phone into a remote using the SmartCast app. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
This sound bar system is backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee: “Renewed products work and look like new. These pre-owned products have been inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers. Box and accessories may be generic.”
You can save some cash with a 29-inch VIZIO 2.0 Channel Sound Bar at $77 shipped. Clearly you’re forgoing the 5.1 setup here as well as an external subwoofer. But this option is certainly an upgrade over your built-in audio and will save you some cash for cables or anything else your home theater needs.
VIZIO SB3651-E6C 5.1 Soundbar Home Speaker:
- Enjoy 101 dB of True Surround sound with the included rear satellite speakers and wireless subwoofer
- Stream music from any chromecast enabled audio app over WiFi with no interruptions
- Download the VIZIO SmartCast app and turn your mobile device into a powerful remote
- A Certified Refurbished Product has been tested and Certified to work and look like new, with minimal to no signs of Wear by manufacturer. Product is Backed by a manufacturer’s 30 day warranty
