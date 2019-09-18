Go 5.1 with VIZIO’s Soundbar + Sub Audio System for $120 (Refurb, Orig. $270)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the VIZIO SB3651-E6C 5.1 Soundbar System for $119.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Regularly over $200 in new condition at Amazon, you’ll find them going for as much as $250 at Walmart for a refurbished unit with today’s deal being the lowest we can find. This 5.1 system includes a sound bar, a 5.2-inch subwoofer and a pair of satellite speakers for true surround sound at home. Inputs include HDMI, USB, RCA (Coaxial/SPDIF), an optical connection and your basic 3.5mm stereo audio jack. However, it also supports Chromecast streaming and can turn your phone into a remote using the SmartCast app. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

This sound bar system is backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee: “Renewed products work and look like new. These pre-owned products have been inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers. Box and accessories may be generic.”

You can save some cash with a 29-inch VIZIO 2.0 Channel Sound Bar at $77 shipped. Clearly you’re forgoing the 5.1 setup here as well as an external subwoofer. But this option is certainly an upgrade over your built-in audio and will save you some cash for cables or anything else your home theater needs.

Although, we have loads of sound bar and home theater deals right now:

VIZIO SB3651-E6C 5.1 Soundbar Home Speaker:

Enjoy 101 dB of True Surround sound with the included rear satellite speakers and wireless subwoofer

Stream music from any chromecast enabled audio app over WiFi with no interruptions

Download the VIZIO SmartCast app and turn your mobile device into a powerful remote

A Certified Refurbished Product has been tested and Certified to work and look like new, with minimal to no signs of Wear by manufacturer. Product is Backed by a manufacturer’s 30 day warranty

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!