Wyze Cam Pan hits Amazon low with a 32GB microSD card for $38 (Reg. $50+)

Amazon offers the Wyze Cam Pan Security Camera with a 32GB microSD card for $37.98 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay closer to $50 or more for this bundle. This is a new Amazon all-time low as well. Wyze Cam has completely shaken up the industry with its attractive pricing, free DVR offerings, and 1080p support. This model offers full-motion detection, which “follows movement within the camera’s field of view, as long as motion continues.” 14-day rolling cloud storage on top of the bundled 32GB microSD card included today ensures that you won’t miss a moment of the action. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Check out our hands-on review for more.

Those looking for a more affordable alternative should consider the entry-level 1080p Wyze Cam. Although it’s only rated for indoor use, it’s also a fraction of the cost and includes the same free cloud recording for 14 days. It also comes in at $12 less than today’s featured deal. Learn more here.

Wyze Cam Pan features:

Pan, tilt, and zoom (PTZ) lets you control Wyze Cam Pan remotely using the Wyze app so you can see every angle of your room while you’re away, on demand. Or, have Wyze Cam Pan monitor your room automatically with the Pan Scan feature by setting 4 predefined waypoints. Panning has a 360° left/right rotation range and tilting has a 93° vertical up/down range.

